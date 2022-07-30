BitDAO Trading Up 32.7% This Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $403.60 million and $80.76 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

