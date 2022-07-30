Bitgear Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgear has a total market cap of $115,849.43 and $444.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00611622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
Bitgear Coin Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitgear
