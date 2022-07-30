BitTorrent (BTTOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,232.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $988.35 million and $71,232.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007594 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005551 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004849 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004133 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

