Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSM. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $15.58 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.