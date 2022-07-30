BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 276.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 347,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 255,452 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 49.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 725,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 238,536 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 979.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 262,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 238,411 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 612,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 180,163 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,693. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.