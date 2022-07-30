BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

BlackRock stock opened at $669.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.