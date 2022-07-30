BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MVT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. 70,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,419. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.