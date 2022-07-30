BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,995,000 after buying an additional 376,437 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,339,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,616,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,666,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH remained flat at $50.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,335,126 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

