Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Blackstone by 14.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $102.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

