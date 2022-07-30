Blank Wallet Trading Up 39% Over Last 7 Days (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

