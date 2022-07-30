BlitzPick (XBP) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. BlitzPick has a market cap of $101,928.30 and $62.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlitzPick alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000536 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.