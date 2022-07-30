Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Tops $0.0019 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $224,291.68 and $21.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

