Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,208.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and $2,208.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,491.69 or 0.99986266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00130926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00032800 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004407 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

