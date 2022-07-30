BMO Capital Markets Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $21.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Tronox Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE TROX opened at $15.61 on Friday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Tronox by 69.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

