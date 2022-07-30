BMO Capital Markets Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price to C$42.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

