BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LEO opened at $6.97 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

