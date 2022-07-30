BOLT (BOLT) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $90,441.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,396.56 or 1.00000411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00130979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004335 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.