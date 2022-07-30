Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

BONXF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 47,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.