BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 511 ($6.16).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 472 ($5.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 530 ($6.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 510 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.42) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

LON BP opened at GBX 400 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 286.10 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.49). The firm has a market cap of £76.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is -23.78%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($442.60). In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($375.72). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($442.60). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 257 shares of company stock valued at $105,847.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

