Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.13 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.84 earnings per share.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

BFH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,937. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bread Financial Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

