Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Brickell Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.24. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.90). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 8,325.47% and a negative return on equity of 191.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.