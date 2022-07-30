Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $69,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,878,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

