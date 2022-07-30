Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $46.18

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

