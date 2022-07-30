Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Price Target at $138.55

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

VMware stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

