Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the June 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,914. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

