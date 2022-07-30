BRR OpCo LLC Buys Shares of 96,300 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. BRR OpCo LLC owned 0.19% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $2,712,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

