BRR OpCo LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BRR OpCo LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of BRR OpCo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $329.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

