BRR OpCo LLC Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BRR OpCo LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

