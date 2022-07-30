BRR OpCo LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

