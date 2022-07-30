BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 285 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTGOF. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.43.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

