Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge updated its FY22 guidance to at least $12.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Bunge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

