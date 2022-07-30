Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE BY opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $258,635.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,901.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $258,635.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,901.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $252,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $382,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and have sold 23,622 shares valued at $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

