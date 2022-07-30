Bytom Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $21.99 million and $1.61 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00257487 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000891 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002248 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,762,778,775 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

