Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

CADE opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $58,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

