Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $186.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

