Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $186.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,534 shares of company stock worth $63,724,140 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

