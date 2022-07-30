Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.47.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

