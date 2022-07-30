Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $769,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.