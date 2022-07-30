Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 2.03% of Calavo Growers worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Down 3.4 %

CVGW stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $715.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.