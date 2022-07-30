Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

CAL stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.00. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,253,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,120,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

