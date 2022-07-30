Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.91. The company has a market cap of C$180.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$294.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

