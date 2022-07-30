California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.94%.
NASDAQ CALB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $174.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.11. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on California BanCorp in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
