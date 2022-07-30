California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $86,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $108.64 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

