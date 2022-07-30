California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 47,003 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $83,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

