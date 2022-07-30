California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 81,438 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,438 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $77,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

