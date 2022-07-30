California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 119,561 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Occidental Petroleum worth $98,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,569,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,737,003.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.