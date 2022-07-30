California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,031 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Sysco worth $85,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,596,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.