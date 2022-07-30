Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,600 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.