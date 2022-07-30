Camden National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,831,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

