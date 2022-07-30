Camden National Bank Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.77 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

